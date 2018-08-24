Capital Requirements Of Swedish Banks As Of The Second Quarter 2018

Finansinspektionen publishes the capital requirements of the largest Swedish banks and credit institutions that belong to the supervisory categories 1 and 2 as of the end of the second quarter 2018.
The disclosure is made in order to illustrate the effect of Finansinspektionen's total capital requirement, including Pillar 2. Pillar 2 is a collective term for the rules that govern the firms' internal capital assessments and Finansinspektionen's supervisory review and evalutation process, where Finansinspektionen's capital assessment forms an integral part.
Finansinspektionen decided on strengthened capital requirements in September 2014.
The disclosure comprises the four large Swedish banks, Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank, as well as Landshypotek, Länsförsäkringar, Kommuninvest, Svensk Exportkredit (SEK), SBAB and Skandiabanken