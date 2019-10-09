Cannabis And U.S. Financial Services: Regulation, Politics, And Normalization - The Latest Aite Group Research Finds That Although It Exhibits Volatility In Its Nascency, The Cannabis Industry Has Become A Legitimate And Material Investment Channel

Less than five years ago, cannabis was still a cause in search of funding, and typical investors were small. But since then this investment community has expanded to include single-family offices, institutions, asset management firms, and significant corporate entities. And many global consumer goods companies now have departments or designated professionals evaluating the cannabis sector. A new Aite Group report, Cannabis and U.S. Financial Services: Regulation, Politics, and Normalization, addresses how the cannabis industry will impact financial institutions and the wealth management business.
“Regardless of an individual’s personal disposition on legalization, the industry has become a legitimate and material investment channel,” states Greg O’Gara, senior analyst at Aite Group. “Given the industry’s current scale and high growth estimates, financial institutions and advisors should take notice,” he adds.
This report, the first of two reports addressing how the cannabis industry will impact financial institutions and the wealth management business, covers aspects of the regulatory environment, politics, taxes, jobs, and broad industry normalization. The analysis in this report leverages interviews with U.S. industry incumbents conducted in the third quarter of 2019, and it is supplemented by secondary research.
