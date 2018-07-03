Canadian Securities Regulators Publish Annual Report Highlighting Investor Education Campaigns And Activities

The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today published an annual activity report outlining its investor education and outreach efforts over the past year.
The CSA’s Investor Education Committee (IEC) and its members work to educate and protect Canadian investors through a variety of national and local initiatives.
“The IEC’s primary goal is to provide a credible and objective voice to help Canadians make better-informed financial decisions,” said Louis Morisset, CSA Chair and President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers. “This report provides a great inside perspective into the work our membership has put toward achieving that goal, in each and every province and territory.”
The report highlights national investor education initiatives from 2017 to 2018, including the CSA’s multi-year campaign to warn investors about the dangers of binary options fraud. In the reporting year, the campaign achieved remarkable success, including a complete ban on binary options in Canada. The report also highlights the findings of the 2017 Investor Index study of Canadian investors and their habits, as well as many regional projects.
The report can be viewed on the CSA’s website at securities-administrators.ca.
The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada’s provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.