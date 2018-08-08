Canadian Equities Rebound In Q2 2018, Driving Canadian Pension Returns Higher: RBC Investor & Treasury Services - Q2 Total Returns Gain 2.2 Per Cent While Canadian Equities Return 6.8 Per Cent

Canadian defined benefit pension plans posted a mild uptick in Q2 2018, returning 2.2 per cent, up from Q1 returns of 0.2 per cent, according to RBC Investor & Treasury Services All Plan Universe.
ADDITIONAL RESULTS
- Strong results in the energy sector propelled Canadian equities to return 6.8 per cent, reversing the Q1 2018 loss of -3.9 per cent
- The TSX Composite Index posted a 6.8 per cent return, compared to a -4.5 per cent loss in Q1 2018
- Global equities, impacted by trade war fears, along with central banks’ drive towards normalization of monetary policy, returned 2.6 per cent, up from Q1 2018 return of 2 per cent
- The MSCI World Index gained 3.8 per cent this quarter, versus 1.6 per cent in Q1 2018, while the Emerging Markets index dropped 6.1 per cent in Q2 2018.
- Escalating tensions with the U.S., the impact of taxing imports and the volatility associated with policy uncertainty placed pressure on fixed income markets, which ended the quarter almost unchanged with a 0.6 per cent return compared to 0.1 per cent in Q1 2018
- The FTSE TMX Universe Canadian bond index also returned a modest 0.5 percent return, up from 0.1 per cent in Q1 2018
HISTORIC PERFORMANCE
|
Period
|
Return (%)
|
Period
|
Return (%)
|
Q2 2018
|
2.2
|
Q1 2016
|
0.0
|
Q1 2018
|
0.2
|
Q4 2015
|
3.1
|
Q4 2017
|
4.4
|
Q3 2015
|
-2.0
|
Q3 2017
|
0.4
|
Q2 2015
|
-1.6
|
Q2 2017
|
1.4
|
Q1 2015
|
6.6
|
Q1 2017
|
2.9
|
Q4 2014
|
2.7
|
Q4 2016
|
0.5
|
Q3 2014
|
1.1
|
Q3 2016
|
4.2
|
Q2 2014
|
3.0
|
Q2 2016
|
2.9
|
Q1 2014
|
4.8