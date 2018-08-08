 Skip to main Content
Canadian Equities Rebound In Q2 2018, Driving Canadian Pension Returns Higher: RBC Investor & Treasury Services - Q2 Total Returns Gain 2.2 Per Cent While Canadian Equities Return 6.8 Per Cent

Date 08/08/2018

Canadian defined benefit pension plans posted a mild uptick in Q2 2018, returning 2.2 per cent, up from Q1 returns of 0.2 per cent, according to RBC Investor & Treasury Services All Plan Universe.

ADDITIONAL RESULTS

  • Strong results in the energy sector propelled Canadian equities to return 6.8 per cent, reversing the Q1 2018 loss of -3.9 per cent
  • The TSX Composite Index posted a 6.8 per cent return, compared to a -4.5 per cent loss in Q1 2018
  • Global equities, impacted by trade war fears, along with central banks’ drive towards normalization of monetary policy, returned 2.6 per cent, up from Q1 2018 return of 2 per cent
  • The MSCI World Index gained 3.8 per cent this quarter, versus 1.6 per cent in Q1 2018, while the Emerging Markets index dropped 6.1 per cent in Q2 2018.
  • Escalating tensions with the U.S., the impact of taxing imports and the volatility associated with policy uncertainty placed pressure on fixed income markets, which ended the quarter almost unchanged with a 0.6 per cent return compared to 0.1 per cent in Q1 2018
  • The FTSE TMX Universe Canadian bond index also returned a modest 0.5 percent return, up from 0.1 per cent in Q1 2018

HISTORIC PERFORMANCE

Period

Return (%)

Period

Return (%)

Q2 2018

2.2

Q1 2016

0.0

Q1 2018

0.2

Q4 2015

3.1

Q4 2017

4.4

Q3 2015

-2.0

Q3 2017

0.4

Q2 2015

-1.6

Q2 2017

1.4

Q1 2015

6.6

Q1 2017

2.9

Q4 2014

2.7

Q4 2016

0.5

Q3 2014

1.1

Q3 2016

4.2

Q2 2014

3.0

Q2 2016

2.9

Q1 2014

4.8