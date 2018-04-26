Calypso Ranked #1 Wholesale Banking And Treasury Solution In 2018 IBS Intelligence Sales League Table

Calypso Technology, Inc., an industry leading provider of cloud-enabled capital markets and investment management software and services, announced today that Calypso is the top-selling Wholesale Banking and Treasury Solution according to the 2018 IBS Intelligence Sales League Table, the acknowledged barometer of banking technology systems sales to new name customers.
In achieving this, Calypso has now become the top selling Wholesale Banking and Treasury solution in 2017.
According to the IBSI Sales League Table, Calypso signed up 14 new clients, almost half in the Asia-Pacific, reflecting the trend in increased Treasury activity in the region. Across the globe new clients included a major multi trillion dollar Asset Manager, a middle office utility, two new central banks and major regional and local bank treasuries. Calypso also saw a major surge in new clients moving onto its cloud platform.
Calypso was also recognised in the IBSI Leadership Club Sales League table, which spans the ten categories that form part of the Sales League table process.
The IBSI Sales League Table also showed that when it comes to meeting Treasury needs a specialist supplier such as Calypso is preferred to a universal banking system.
Didier Bouillard, newly appointed CEO of Calypso comments:
“I am delighted that Calypso has once again topped the IBSI Sales League Table for Wholesale Banking and Treasury. The constant acquisition of new clients depends on our solutions continuing to evolve in line with increasingly complex financial markets. That is the result of much hard work and commitment from everyone at Calypso – from product engineers through to sales and customer services. I am proud to be part of this innovative company.”