CalPERS Names Michele Nix As New Controller

The California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS) has named Michele Nix as the pension fund's new controller. Nix will begin at CalPERS on September 10.
Nix brings nearly 30 years of experience in the government and financial services industry at the state and municipal levels, and a record of proven leadership in the accounting, budgeting, and financial analysis fields. She will report to the chief financial officer.
"Michele's expertise and experience will help ensure the ongoing integrity of critical accounting functions and our financial reporting," said Marlene Timberlake D'Adamo, Interim Chief Financial Officer. "She will also play a key role in the organization's efforts to reduce operational costs."
At CalPERS, she will be responsible for trust accounting, financial accounting and reporting, and accounting services such as travel, revolving fund, collections, and cashiers.
Nix has served as the director of finance for the city of Columbia, Missouri, since 2016. Prior to that, she worked for the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System, first as the Assistant CFO and then as CFO, from 1997 to 2016. She has also held positions in the private sector, including controller, director of plan administration, and senior auditor.
Nix received a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Missouri at Columbia, and a master of business administration from William Woods University. She is a Certified Public Accountant, and is a member of several professional organizations, including the Association of Certified Public Accountants, the Government Finance Officers Association, the Association of Government Accountants, and the Public Pension Financial Forum (P2F2).