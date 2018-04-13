CalPERS Names Elisabeth Bourqui Chief Operating Investment Officer

The California Public Employees' Retirement System today announced that Elisabeth Bourqui has been selected as Chief Operating Investment Officer (COIO).
As COIO, Bourqui will lead the business and operations functions of the Investment Office. She will provide leadership on matters related to investment policy, and will manage investment compliance, operational risk, and audit-related functions. She will serve as a member of the Investment Office senior management team.
"Elisabeth brings a tremendous depth of global experience to CalPERS," said Ted Eliopoulos, CalPERS chief investment officer. "Elisabeth will strengthen our efforts to innovate, and to integrate business practices across our global investment platform. She will also be instrumental in the implementation of business strategies particularly in private equity and asset allocation."
Bourqui replaces Wylie Tollette, who left CalPERS in December 2017 to rejoin Franklin Templeton. She will begin at CalPERS on May 14, 2018.
Bourqui has more than two decades of experience with pension asset management, consulting, and investment banking. She currently is the head of pension assets and liabilities management at ABB Group. Prior to ABB Group, she was an investment consultant with Mercer specializing in public and private pension funds.
Bourqui holds bachelors and masters degrees in mathematics, and a PhD in mathematics and financial mathematics, from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich. She also is a member of the Swiss Society of Actuaries. She is fluent in French, English, German, and Japanese. In 2017, Bourqui was one of the winners of Chief Investment Officer Magazine's Industry Innovation Award, and was recognized by IPE in its Pension Fund Achievement of the Year category at its annual awards ceremony.