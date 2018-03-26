CalPERS' Board Incumbents Notice Intention To Run For Re-Election - Seats Represent State, School, And Public Agency

The first step in the CalPERS Board Election process took place today when the official Notice of Election was released, announcing the intent of three current board members to seek re-election. The three seats up for re-election are occupied by Theresa Taylor (state); Rob Feckner (school); and Priya Mathur (public agency). Their four-year terms expire on January 15, 2019.
Taylor is completing her first term, Feckner his fifth term, and Mathur her fourth term. They represent active CalPERS members; thus, only active members are eligible to vote in this election.
The Notice of Election provides the timeline for the fall election, information for members interested in filing to become a candidate for one of these three seats, including eligibility and nomination requirements, and access to various required forms.
Nomination petitions with required signatures, as well as candidate statements, are due by 5 p.m. on May 17. Candidate statement addenda are due by June 4. Ballots will be mailed August 31, and votes must be received by October 1. Results will be announced October 2. Voting online, by phone, and by mail will be available to all eligible active members.
The 13-member CalPERS Board of Administration sets policy and oversees the administration of retirement and health benefits on behalf of California public employers, and their active and retired employees. The board also oversees administration of the pension fund's investments. Under the California Constitution, the CalPERS board has exclusive authority to administer the CalPERS Pension Fund.
A runoff election may be held later in the year if a candidate fails to receive a majority of votes cast in each of the three elections.
Information on the upcoming board election and resources for members and candidates are available at www.calpers.ca.gov/boardelection.