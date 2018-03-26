Call For Nominations: Appointment As Academic Expert To The FSB Evaluation Of The Effects Of Financial Reforms On The Financing Of Infrastructure Investment

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) is undertaking an evaluation of the effects of the post-crisis G20 regulatory reforms on financial intermediation. The work programme includes an evaluation of the effects of reforms on financing of infrastructure investment during 2018, with a final report on the infrastructure investment evaluation to be delivered to Buenos Aires G20 Summit (end-November 2018) and published.
The FSB seeks to appoint two academic subject matter experts to work with the infrastructure financing evaluation team at interim stages of the study from May through to its completion in late 2018. These two experts would provide feedback on the methodological approaches, empirical analysis and preliminary findings to validate the study’s quality and objectivity.
For further information about the evaluation, please see the background note1 published in connection with the survey of financial institutions2 launched on 15 March 2018 to provide input to the evaluation.
The academics selected to provide feedback to the evaluation team should have demonstrated technical knowledge and expertise, including a strong publication record, in some or all of the following areas:
International financial standards and national regulations, particularly bank capital, leverage, liquidity and over-the-counter (OTC) derivative reforms;
Financial institutions and markets;
Financing for infrastructure investment; and
Empirical analysis / financial econometrics.
The procedure for selecting candidates is that nominations are solicited through this public call and from FSB member authorities; the FSB will then review the nominations and select two academics in early May.
Nominations (an expression of interest and a CV) should be submitted to the FSB at fsb@fsb.org with “Academic call” in the subject line by 20 April 2018. For more information, please contact the FSB Secretariat (Christian.Schmieder@fsb.org; or Oliver.Wuensch@fsb.org).
