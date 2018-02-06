Bursa Malaysia Welcomes Catalysts To Boost Capital Markets

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or the “Exchange”) welcomes the list of measures announced by Prime Minister Yang Amat Berhormat Dato’ Sri Mohd Najib bin Tun Abdul Razak at today’s World Capital Market Symposium 2018.
Bursa Malaysia’s Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said, “These measures further echo our long-standing efforts aimed towards increasing the depth and breadth of the capital market. Furthermore, these liberalizations as well as incentives granted will enhance the vibrancy and liquidity of our market.”
“The exemption of stamp duty on shares of mid and small cap companies traded on Bursa Malaysia is a recognition of the importance of this market segment. This will further boost our current initiatives such as Mid and Small Cap (MidS) Research Scheme and the Leading Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) Market.” Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan added.
In his speech, the Prime Minister had also announced the establishment of a stock market trading link between Bursa Malaysia and Singapore Exchange (“SGX”). The trading link will allow investors to trade and settle shares listed on each other’s stock market in a more convenient and cost efficient manner.
Bursa Malaysia is committed in our pursuit to strengthen our proposition as ASEAN’s multinational marketplace with global connectivity and the stock market trading link between Bursa Malaysia and SGX announced by the Prime Minister earlier could potentially be a step towards this goal. The Exchange will work with SGX, the industry and the relevant regulatory bodies in operationalizing this cross-border initiative.