 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


Bursa Malaysia Securities Sector Update: Frontken Corporation Berhad

Date 04/04/2018

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has decided to update the classification of sector for Frontken Corporation Berhad ("FRONTKN") to come into effect on 9.00 a.m., Monday, 9 April 2018. The update in the classification of sector for FRONTKN is as follows :-

Company

Stock Short Name

Stock Number

Present Sector

New Sector

FRONTKEN CORPORATION BERHAD

FRONTKN

0128

Trading/Services

Technology


The stock number and stock short name for FRONTKN’s shares remain unchanged. The classification of sector for FRONTKN (upon the company’s request) has been updated based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors :-

-          Changes in business activity for the company
-          Core business activity contribution to company’s financial results.

The update in the classification of sectors will ensure all investors and industry participants are kept informed on the latest development of public listed companies in the various sectors of the Bursa Securities’ Main Market and ACE Market.

 