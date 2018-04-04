Bursa Malaysia Securities Sector Update: Frontken Corporation Berhad

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has decided to update the classification of sector for Frontken Corporation Berhad ("FRONTKN") to come into effect on 9.00 a.m., Monday, 9 April 2018. The update in the classification of sector for FRONTKN is as follows :-
|
Company
|
Stock Short Name
|
Stock Number
|
Present Sector
|
New Sector
|
FRONTKEN CORPORATION BERHAD
|
FRONTKN
|
0128
|
Trading/Services
|
Technology
The stock number and stock short name for FRONTKN’s shares remain unchanged. The classification of sector for FRONTKN (upon the company’s request) has been updated based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors :-
- Changes in business activity for the company
- Core business activity contribution to company’s financial results.
The update in the classification of sectors will ensure all investors and industry participants are kept informed on the latest development of public listed companies in the various sectors of the Bursa Securities’ Main Market and ACE Market.