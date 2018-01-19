 Skip to main Content
Bursa Malaysia: Sector Update For OCR Group Berhad

Date 19/01/2018

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has decided to update the classification of sector for OCR Group Berhad (“OCR”) to come into effect on 9.00 a.m., Monday, 29 January 2018. The update in the classification of sector for OCR is as follows:

Company

Stock Short Name

Stock Number

Present Sector

New Sector

OCR Group Berhad

OCR

7071

Consumer Products

Construction

 

The stock numbers and stock short names for OCR remain unchanged.

The classification of sector for OCR has been updated based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors:-

-       Changes in business activity for the company

-       Core business activity contribution to company’s financial results.

The update in the classification of sectors will ensure all investors and industry participants are kept informed on the latest development of public listed companies in the various sectors of the Bursa Securities’ Main Market and ACE Market.