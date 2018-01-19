Bursa Malaysia: Sector Update For OCR Group Berhad

Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (“Bursa Securities”) has decided to update the classification of sector for OCR Group Berhad (“OCR”) to come into effect on 9.00 a.m., Monday, 29 January 2018. The update in the classification of sector for OCR is as follows:
|
Company
|
Stock Short Name
|
Stock Number
|
Present Sector
|
New Sector
|
OCR Group Berhad
|
OCR
|
7071
|
Consumer Products
|
Construction
The stock numbers and stock short names for OCR remain unchanged.
The classification of sector for OCR has been updated based on the criteria which take into account, among others, the following factors:-
- Changes in business activity for the company
- Core business activity contribution to company’s financial results.
The update in the classification of sectors will ensure all investors and industry participants are kept informed on the latest development of public listed companies in the various sectors of the Bursa Securities’ Main Market and ACE Market.