Bursa Malaysia Honours Top Brokers And Market Intermediaries At The Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 - Driving Excellence, Celebrating Success

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) gave recognition to the top performing brokers and market intermediaries at its Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 last night for their contributions and achievements towards the growth and vibrancy of the capital market.
Themed “Driving Excellence, Celebrating Success”, the event was graced by Finance Minister II, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani. The event saw a total of 19 awards categories being honoured across the equities, derivatives and the Islamic capital market.
Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said, “Now in its 5th year, we are pleased that recipients are duly given the recognition for their achievements and hope these awards will enable market players to heighten their competitive edge, which will ultimately lead to further success and growth in our capital market.”
Datuk Seri Tajuddin added that Bursa Malaysia is committed towards delivering sustainable value and growth to its stakeholders as it evolves and strengthens its position to become a leading and preferred regional marketplace within the ASEAN region.
This year, in recognition of the importance of innovation towards the growth and vibrancy of the marketplace, the Exchange gave out a special award for the Best Innovative Participating Organisation.
While trading value remains a key component in the awards assessment process, regulatory and compliance aspects are also taken into consideration to give a more holistic view of the entire business spectrum. This year, the Exchange has also included the measurement of year-on-year growth of transacted value recognising efforts to promote business vibrancy and to spur expansion of the industry.
The full list of top achieving market participants are as follows:
|
AWARD NAME
|
RANKING
|
WINNER
|
2017 BEST OVERALL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
|
CHAMPION
|
AFFIN HWANG INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2017 BEST RETAIL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
(Investment Bank)
|
CHAMPION
|
RHB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2017 BEST RETAIL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
(Non-Investment Bank)
|
CHAMPION
|
MALACCA SECURITIES SDN BHD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
TA SECURITIES HOLDINGS BERHAD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
UOB KAY HIAN SECURITIES (M) SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
(Investment Bank)
|
CHAMPION
|
CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
AFFIN HWANG INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
(Non-Investment Bank)
|
CHAMPION
|
KAF-SEAGROATT & CAMPBELL SECURITIES SDN BHD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
UOB KAY HIAN SECURITIES (M) SDN BHD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
TA SECURITIES HOLDINGS BERHAD
|
2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES FOREIGN PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
|
CHAMPION
|
UBS SECURITIES MALAYSIA SDN BHD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
MACQUARIE CAPITAL SECURITIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS MALAYSIA SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST ONLINE RETAIL PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
|
CHAMPION
|
CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2017 BEST ONLINE INSTITUTIONAL PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
|
CHAMPION
|
UBS SECURITIES MALAYSIA SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST REMISIER
|
CHAMPION
|
MARGARET HENG SIANG YING
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
TAY HUAT SUN
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
TAN BEE KOK
|
2017 BEST PROPRIETARY DAY TRADER
|
CHAMPION
|
LAI TEEN POH
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
PARAN JOETHY A/L R KANDASAMY
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
HAH SING KHEAN
|
2017 MOST INNOVATIVE PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
|
SPECIAL AWARD
|
KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
2017 BEST OVERALL DERIVATIVES TRADING PARTICIPANT
|
CHAMPION
|
TA FUTURES SDN BHD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
KENANGA FUTURES SDN BHD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
PHILLIP FUTURES SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST RETAIL DERIVATIVES TRADING PARTICIPANT
|
CHAMPION
|
RHB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
OKACHI (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
CIMB FUTURES SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL DERIVATIVES TRADING PARTICIPANT
|
CHAMPION
|
TA FUTURES SDN BHD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
CIMB FUTURES SDN BHD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
KENANGA FUTURES SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST TRADING PARTICIPANT
COMMODITY DERIVATIVES
|
CHAMPION
|
TA FUTURES SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST TRADING PARTICIPANT
EQUITY & FINANCIAL DERIVATIVES
|
CHAMPION
|
KENANGA FUTURES SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST CLEARING PARTICIPANT
|
CHAMPION
|
OKACHI (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
|
2017 BEST LOCAL PARTICIPANT
|
CHAMPION
|
LOO CHEONG HIN
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
ENG BOON KIAN
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
YOW WENG KONG
|
2017 BEST OVERALL BURSA MALAYSIA-i PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION
|
CHAMPION
|
MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
|
1ST RUNNER UP
|
BIMB SECURITIES SDN BHD
|
2ND RUNNER UP
|
CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD
Event Photos: Bursa Excellence Awards 2017
Winners of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation”
From Left-Right: Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; Ruzi Rani Ajith, Head of Equities of CIMB Investment Bank Berhad; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Datuk Maimoonah Hussain, Group Managing Director of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and Dato’ John Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Maybank Investment Bank Berhad.
Winners of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant”
From Left-Right: Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd; Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Nor Asma Mohamed, Executive Director (Dealing) of TA Futures Sdn Bhd; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and Lam Choon Jin, Executive Director of Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd.
Winners of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Best Overall Bursa Malaysia-i Participating Organisation”
From Left-Right: Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; Ruzi Rani Ajith, Head of Equities of CIMB Investment Bank Berhad; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Dato’ John Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Maybank Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and Aida Sharini Abdul Wahab, Head of Finance & Human Resources of BIMB Securities Sdn Bhd.
Winner of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Special Award - Most Innovative Participating Organisation”
From Left-Right: Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Izlan bin Izhab, Chairman of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia.
VVIPs at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017
From Left-Right: Izlan bin Izhab, Chairman of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; Datin Grace Yeoh Cheng Geok, Independent Non-Executive Director of Bursa Malaysia; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; Datuk Karownakaran @ Karunakaran Ramasamy, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Bursa Malaysia; Selvarany Rasiah, Chief Commercial Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and En Kamaruddin Hashim, Executive Director (Market & Corporate Supervision), Securities Commission Malaysia