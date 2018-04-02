 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?


Bursa Malaysia Honours Top Brokers And Market Intermediaries At The Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 - Driving Excellence, Celebrating Success

Date 02/04/2018

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) gave recognition to the top performing brokers and market intermediaries at its Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 last night for their contributions and achievements towards the growth and vibrancy of the capital market.

Themed “Driving Excellence, Celebrating Success”, the event was graced by Finance Minister II, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani. The event saw a total of 19 awards categories being honoured across the equities, derivatives and the Islamic capital market.

Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan said, “Now in its 5th year, we are pleased that recipients are duly given the recognition for their achievements and hope these awards will enable market players to heighten their competitive edge, which will ultimately lead to further success and growth in our capital market.”

Datuk Seri Tajuddin added that Bursa Malaysia is committed towards delivering sustainable value and growth to its stakeholders as it evolves and strengthens its position to become a leading and preferred regional marketplace within the ASEAN region.

This year, in recognition of the importance of innovation towards the growth and vibrancy of the marketplace, the Exchange gave out a special award for the Best Innovative Participating Organisation.

While trading value remains a key component in the awards assessment process, regulatory and compliance aspects are also taken into consideration to give a more holistic view of the entire business spectrum. This year, the Exchange has also included the measurement of year-on-year growth of transacted value recognising efforts to promote business vibrancy and to spur expansion of the industry.

The full list of top achieving market participants are as follows:

AWARD NAME

RANKING

WINNER

2017 BEST OVERALL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

CHAMPION

AFFIN HWANG INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

1ST RUNNER UP

MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2ND RUNNER UP

CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2017 BEST RETAIL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

(Investment Bank)

CHAMPION

RHB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

1ST RUNNER UP

KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2ND RUNNER UP

MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2017 BEST RETAIL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

(Non-Investment Bank)

CHAMPION

MALACCA SECURITIES SDN BHD

1ST RUNNER UP

TA SECURITIES HOLDINGS BERHAD

2ND RUNNER UP

UOB KAY HIAN SECURITIES (M) SDN BHD

2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

(Investment Bank)

CHAMPION

CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

1ST RUNNER UP

MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2ND RUNNER UP

AFFIN HWANG INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

(Non-Investment Bank)

CHAMPION

KAF-SEAGROATT & CAMPBELL SECURITIES SDN BHD

1ST RUNNER UP

UOB KAY HIAN SECURITIES (M) SDN BHD

2ND RUNNER UP

TA SECURITIES HOLDINGS BERHAD

2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES FOREIGN PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

CHAMPION

UBS SECURITIES MALAYSIA SDN BHD

1ST RUNNER UP

MACQUARIE CAPITAL SECURITIES (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

2ND RUNNER UP

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS MALAYSIA SDN BHD

2017 BEST ONLINE RETAIL PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

CHAMPION

CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2017 BEST ONLINE INSTITUTIONAL PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

CHAMPION

UBS SECURITIES MALAYSIA SDN BHD

2017 BEST REMISIER

CHAMPION

MARGARET HENG SIANG YING

1ST RUNNER UP

TAY HUAT SUN

2ND RUNNER UP

TAN BEE KOK

2017 BEST PROPRIETARY DAY TRADER

CHAMPION

LAI TEEN POH

1ST RUNNER UP

PARAN JOETHY A/L R KANDASAMY

2ND RUNNER UP

HAH SING KHEAN

2017 MOST INNOVATIVE PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION

SPECIAL AWARD

KENANGA INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

2017 BEST OVERALL DERIVATIVES TRADING PARTICIPANT

CHAMPION

TA FUTURES SDN BHD

1ST RUNNER UP

KENANGA FUTURES SDN BHD

2ND RUNNER UP

PHILLIP FUTURES SDN BHD

2017 BEST RETAIL DERIVATIVES TRADING PARTICIPANT

CHAMPION

RHB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

1ST RUNNER UP

OKACHI (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

2ND RUNNER UP

CIMB FUTURES SDN BHD

2017 BEST INSTITUTIONAL DERIVATIVES TRADING PARTICIPANT

CHAMPION

TA FUTURES SDN BHD

1ST RUNNER UP

CIMB FUTURES SDN BHD

2ND RUNNER UP

KENANGA FUTURES SDN BHD

2017 BEST TRADING PARTICIPANT

COMMODITY DERIVATIVES

CHAMPION

TA FUTURES SDN BHD

2017 BEST TRADING PARTICIPANT

EQUITY & FINANCIAL DERIVATIVES

CHAMPION

KENANGA FUTURES SDN BHD

2017 BEST CLEARING PARTICIPANT

CHAMPION

OKACHI (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD

2017 BEST LOCAL PARTICIPANT

CHAMPION

LOO CHEONG HIN

1ST RUNNER UP

ENG BOON KIAN

2ND RUNNER UP

YOW WENG KONG

2017 BEST OVERALL BURSA MALAYSIA-i PARTICIPATING ORGANISATION 

CHAMPION

MAYBANK INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD

1ST RUNNER UP

BIMB SECURITIES SDN BHD

2ND RUNNER UP

CIMB INVESTMENT BANK BERHAD


Event Photos: Bursa Excellence Awards 2017

Winners of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation”

BEA 2018 - 1

From Left-Right: Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; Ruzi Rani Ajith, Head of Equities of CIMB Investment Bank Berhad; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Datuk Maimoonah Hussain, Group Managing Director of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and Dato’ John Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Maybank Investment Bank Berhad.

 

Winners of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant”

BEA 2018 - 2

From Left-Right: Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer of Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd; Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Nor Asma Mohamed, Executive Director (Dealing) of TA Futures Sdn Bhd; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and Lam Choon Jin, Executive Director of Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd.

 

Winners of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Best Overall Bursa Malaysia-i Participating Organisation”

BEA 2018 - 3

From Left-Right: Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; Ruzi Rani Ajith, Head of Equities of CIMB Investment Bank Berhad; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Dato’ John Chong, Chief Executive Officer of Maybank Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and Aida Sharini Abdul Wahab, Head of Finance & Human Resources of BIMB Securities Sdn Bhd.

 

Winner of the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017 “Special Award - Most Innovative Participating Organisation”

BEA 2018 - 4

From Left-Right: Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Izlan bin Izhab, Chairman of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; and Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia.

 

VVIPs at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2017

BEA 2018 - 5

From Left-Right: Izlan bin Izhab, Chairman of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad; Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia; Datin Grace Yeoh Cheng Geok, Independent Non-Executive Director of Bursa Malaysia; YB Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Second Finance Minister of Malaysia; Tan Sri Amirsham A Aziz, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia; Datuk Karownakaran @ Karunakaran Ramasamy, Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Bursa Malaysia; Selvarany Rasiah, Chief Commercial Officer of Bursa Malaysia; and En Kamaruddin Hashim, Executive Director (Market & Corporate Supervision), Securities Commission Malaysia