Bursa Malaysia Goes Live With T+2 Settlement Cycle

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) on 29 April 2019 will be launching the new securities settlement cycle of two days (T+2).
Trades executed on 26 April 2019 under T+3 and trades executed on 29 April 2019 under T+2 (given that 1 May 2019 is a national public holiday) will be settled on 2 May 2019.
Commenting on the launch of the T+2 settlement cycle, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia said, “The launch of T+2 settlement cycle will bring Bursa Malaysia in line with regional and major exchanges around the world. Bursa Malaysia appreciates the collaborative effort and support of the industry players and regulators as we collectively work towards its successful implementation.”
Dato’ Ahmad Azman Dato’ Abdul Manaf, Chairman of the Association of Stockbroking Companies Malaysia (ASCM) said, “ASCM strongly supports Bursa’s efforts to shorten the settlement cycle which will reduce counterparty risk, improve operational efficiency, strengthen market’s competitiveness and increase global harmonisation.”
“We thank Bursa Malaysia’s team for actively engaging the stockbroking industry in preparing for this migration to T+2 settlement cycle. With this T+2, our settlement cycle will be in line with other regional markets such as Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore,” said Mr. Lok Eng Hong, Chairman, Stockbroking Committee, Malaysian Investment Banking Association (MIBA).
Further information on T+2 is available via the T+2 Settlement Cycle FAQ on Bursa Malaysia’s website at www.bursamalaysia.com or from brokers.