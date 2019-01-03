Bursa Malaysia Brings The Marketplace To Penang - Fun-Filled Financial Investment Fair Kicks Off Retail Invest Year

Bursa Malaysia Berhad (“Bursa Malaysia” or “the Exchange”) is kicking off its Retail Invest Year themed “Invest Bursa, Invest in You” this 5 January 2019 with its fun and educational cultural-themed retail investor event in Penang - The Marketplace Fair @ Penang at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre.
To be graced by Chief Minister of Penang YAB Tuan Chow Kon Yeow and Minister of Finance YB Tuan Lim Guan Eng, The Marketplace Fair @ Penang is a family-oriented carnival aimed at reaching out to the public to promote financial literacy and inculcate a culture of investing in the capital market as part of prudent financial planning.
Admission to the day-long fair, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., is free for all and visitors can look forward to a series of educational talks on money management and capital market investing by investment experts such as Fred Tam & Ezone, Pauline Teo and Tuan Hj. Mohd Asri Ahmad; engaging financial literacy activities for children with hosts from the popular financial literacy TV programme Money Money Home and children’s educational channel ASTRO Xiao Tai Yang; a food and crafts bazaar inspired by our rich Malaysian cultural heritage; fun games and entertainment performances by popular local celebrities; and, last but not least, exciting lucky draw prizes to be won!
Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia said, “2019 is the year of the “Invest Bursa, Invest in You” retail investor campaign targeted at Malaysians from all walks of life, where we aim to increase retail participation in the capital market through widespread education and knowledge programmes, as well as initiatives to attract and ease initial entry into the capital market. Penang, with its rich cultural heritage and arts scene is the perfect location for the flagship event of our campaign – The Marketplace Fair @ Penang – underscoring the vibrant colours of Malaysia and marrying the interesting contrast between the deep-seated Malaysian affinity for our cultural past and investing wisely for our future.”
More than a dozen capital market players including government agencies, investment banks and brokers will also be present at the fair to assist visitors with investment-related advice and services.
Visit www.themarketplacefair.com for event registration and programme information.