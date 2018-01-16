Bunny Ranch Brothel Moves Toward Accepting Bitcoin Digital Currency

Nevada’s most famous legal brothel is the latest retailer to get on board the Bitcoin bandwagon. The Bunny Ranch, owned by best selling author and star of HBO’s “Cathouse” series Dennis Hof, is announcing that due to popular demand, his brothels have started exploring the idea of accepting the popular online currency as a payment for sexual services.
“We have some of the richest men in the world coming in and out of my brothels” explained Hof, who owns a total of seven legal brothels throughout the state. “Our high dollar clientele is accustomed to getting anything they want here, so when I started hearing requests from them to look into accepting Bitcoin, I took those suggestions very seriously.”
Hof further offered that testimonials on behalf of Bitcoin from celebrity friends like Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss also made him take notice. “Friends of mine like Heidi have been trusted with a lot of powerful secrets, and the anonymous nature of Bitcoin is a natural fit for people who have much to lose if their private matters were to ever fall into the wrong hands.”
While Hof is quick to point out that all credit card billing to his brothels is done discreetly and without ever mentioning the nature of his business on receipts, some “cash only” clients are encumbered by the transportation and safety concerns with transporting large amounts of tangible currency. “We have guys carrying duffle bags full of cash right up to our cashier’s window, and we’ve had to install a safe the size of Fort Knox to hold it all” Hof chuckles. “Not that I mind good old fashioned cold cash, but Bitcoin is making it so much more practical for those same clients to live out their sexual fantasies here at the Bunny Ranch without literally having to carry a lot of excess baggage.”
Hof cites the Bunny Ranch’s track record of staying on the cutting edge of technology, and believes that this is merely the next step in that evolution. “We were the first brothel to have a website, a large social media presence, a live video streaming program, a podcast, and we're in the process of incorporating sex robots into our lineup of gorgeous women. I always see technological advances as an advantage to my business.”