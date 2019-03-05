Bulgarian Stock Exchange Approved The First Advisor On The SME Growth Market BEAM

Bulgarian Stock Exchange approved Aval In Investment Intermediary as the first consulting company, the so-called advisor, on the SME Growth Market BEAM. The Investment Intermediary will consult and support small and midsize companies in the process of their listing on the Growth Market BEAM and in the period of their trading. Aval In is operating on the capital market of our country for more than 25 years.
"We welcome Aval In as an advisor and we are convinced that with their expertise they will be really useful to companies interested in our new BEAM market. We are and will be very demanding in choosing our consulting companies because the BEAM market will play an important role as a source of funding of the growth of dynamic and ambitious Bulgarian SMEs," said Ivan Takev, CEO of BSE.
The special advisors are actively involved in the preparation of the necessary documents for the admission to the BEAM market so the companies to comply with the rules and regulations of the market and with the applicable legislation. The active interaction between advisors and companies continues after their listing with consultancy on the obligations for information disclosure and financial reporting. Every company that wants to raise capital through the BEAM market needs to sign a contract with an advisor approved by the BSE for the duration of at least two years.
There are serious requirements towards the advisors with regard to their competence and experience in financial market operations. Advisors are usually companies that carry out some of the following activities: Investment services; business consultancy; audit or tax services; preparing evaluations, financial and legal analyses; advising on mergers, acquisitions or restructuring.