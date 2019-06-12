Bucharest Stock Exchange Goes Bullish As The Index Including The Dividends Rallies 20 Percent In The First Five Months To An All-Time High

- BET-TR index, which includes the dividends paid by the companies included in the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, broke the 13,000-point ceiling in May for the first time in its history, following a 19.8 percent rally this year.
- May has witnessed the highest monthly trading volumes for equities so far this year, in excess of RON 1 billion.
- Adrian Tanase, BVB CEO: A mix of domestic and international events translated into a larger trading volume. Besides the ex-dividend data, which gave a strong boost to the trading activity, the most important decision for the local environment came from the Government, which amended the provisions of GEO 114 regarding the Pillar II pension funds.
- Lucian Anghel, BVB President: The 19.8 percent total return offered to investors by BET-TR since the beginning of the year is one of the best stock market performances in the region. Romania continues to be an attractive destination for local and international investors, offering some of the highest dividend yields in the world and growth prospects above the European Union average.
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) reported new all-time highs for the BET-Total Return (BET-TR) index, which broke the 13,000-point ceiling in May for the first time in its history. That is 19.8 percent up since the beginning of the year. BET-TR is the index that also includes the dividends offered by the companies from the BET index, which mirrors the evolution of the most-traded 16 companies except for the Financial Investment Companies. The BET index closed at 8,493 points at the end of the last trading session from May, or 15 percent up as compared to the end of last year. Furthermore, all the indices of the Romanian market posted double-digit growth rates in the first five months.
May has witnessed the highest monthly trading volumes for equities so far this year, in excess of RON 1 billion, as two sessions over RON 100 million each took place in the last week of the months.
"A mix of domestic and international events translated into a larger trading volume. Besides the ex-dividend data, which gave a strong boost to the trading activity, while some issuers reached all-time highs, the most important decision for the local environment came from the Government, which amended the provisions of GEO 114 regarding the Pillar II pension funds so as to provide improved conditions in relation to the legal framework created at the end of last year", said Adrian Tanase, CEO of BVB.
"The 19.8 percent total return offered to investors by BET-TR since the beginning of the year is one of the best stock market performances in the region. Romania continues to be an attractive destination for local and international investors, offering some of the highest dividend yields in the world and growth prospects above the European Union average", said Lucian Anghel, President of the Board of Governors of BVB.
At the end of the first five months, the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB amounted to EUR 20.1 billion as compared to EUR 18.1 billion at the end of last year, which corresponds to an increase of 11 percent. The capitalization of all the companies listed on the Main Market of BVB accounted for EUR 33.9 billion at the end of the last trading session from May, compared to EUR 30.6 billion, which is 10.8 percent over the level from last year.
