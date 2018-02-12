BSX Lends Its Support To Bermuda’s ‘Just Good Business’ Campaign

The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) today announced its support for Bermuda’s recently launched ‘Just Good Business’ campaign.
In making the announcement, BSX President & CEO Greg Wojciechowski noted, “As the national stock exchange we felt it important to lend our support to this local campaign aimed at combating financial crime. The BSX prides itself on its international reputation as a well-regulated and transparent global markets exchange, and as a full member of the World Federation of Exchanges we see it as our responsibility to support such initiatives.”
The campaign, which was launched on January 31st, 2018 highlights efforts underway by the Bermuda government, responsible authorities and Bermuda-based international and local businesses to ensure the island meets the highest standards for anti-money laundering (AML) and anti- terrorist –financing (ATF).
As the Premier of Bermuda, the Hon. David Burt noted in his announcement of the campaign, a major part of Bermuda’s success as an international financial centre can be attributed to the strong commitment at all levels in the public and private sectors to ensure our jurisdiction’s quality reputation is protected.
The campaign is a collaboration between the Bermuda Business Development Agency, Bermuda Monetary Authority, the National Anti-Money Laundering Committee, the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), the Association of Bermuda International Companies, the Association of Bermuda Insurers and Reinsurers, the Bermuda Bankers Association, the Bermuda International Long Term Insurers & Reinsurers, the Bermuda Insurance Management Association and Bermuda Chamber of Commerce.
As well as educating the general public on the importance of AML/ATF measures, the campaign asks businesses and individuals to fulfil their legal obligation to complete and submit documentation required by financial entities such as local banks to satisfy international standards, and to report any suspicious financial activity to the FIA.
In closing, Mr. Wojciechowski noted, “The BSX will continue to uphold the highest possible standards of regulatory oversight and compliance, which includes oversight of its 800-plus listed issuers, Trading Members and Listing Sponsors. And we welcome this national initiative which further supports Bermuda’s reputation as a world-class financial centre.”
Further information on the campaign can be found at using the following links:
or on Facebook facebook.com/goodbusiness.bm.