BSDR LLC Voluntarily Withdraws From Swap Data Repository Registration With The CFTC

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced today that BSDR LLC (BSDR) has voluntarily withdrawn from registration with the CFTC as a swap data repository (SDR), effective today. BSDR initiated the withdrawal from SDR registration pursuant to CFTC Regulation 49.4(a), and the withdrawal became effective pursuant to CFTC Regulation 49.4(b).
The CFTC granted BSDR provisional registration as an SDR on January 17, 2014. Upon BSDR’s withdrawal from such provisional registration today there are now three SDRs provisionally registered with the CFTC.