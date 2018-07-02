Börse Berlin: Turnover In The First Half Of The Year Reaches €25.1 Billion

Börse Berlin’s Market places, Xontro and Equiduct, achieved a combined turnover of 25.1 billion and trades reached 3.3 million.
Berlin. 2nd June 2018. The number of trades on Börse Berlin has seen a slight increase from the second half of 2017 to the first half of 2018. Equiduct’s turnover rose by almost three percent, Xontro’s turnover remained unchanged.
|
|
Number of Trades First half of 2018
|
Number of Trades Second half of 2017
|
Change in %
|
Börse Berlin
|
3,303,775
|
3,696,711
|
- 10.6
|
Xontro
|
78,778
|
94,758
|
- 16.9
|
Equiduct
|
3,224.997
|
3,601,953
|
- 10.5
|
|
Turnover in billion € First half of 2018
|
Turnover in billion Second half of 2017
|
Change in %
|
Börse Berlin
|
25.1
|
24.5
|
+ 2.5
|
Xontro
|
2.4
|
2.4
|
0
|
Equiduct
|
22.7
|
22.1
|
+ 2.7