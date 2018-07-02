 Skip to main Content
Börse Berlin: Turnover In The First Half Of The Year Reaches €25.1 Billion

Date 02/07/2018

Börse Berlin’s Market places, Xontro and Equiduct, achieved a combined turnover of 25.1 billion and trades reached 3.3 million. 

Berlin. 2nd June 2018. The number of trades on Börse Berlin has seen a slight increase from the second half of 2017 to the first half of 2018. Equiduct’s turnover rose by almost three percent, Xontro’s turnover remained unchanged.

 

Number of Trades First half of 2018

Number of Trades Second half of 2017

Change in %

Börse Berlin

3,303,775

3,696,711

- 10.6

Xontro

78,778

94,758

- 16.9

Equiduct

3,224.997

3,601,953

- 10.5

 

 

Turnover in billion € First half of 2018

Turnover in billion Second half of 2017

Change in %

Börse Berlin

25.1

24.5

+ 2.5

Xontro

2.4

2.4

0

Equiduct

22.7

22.1

+ 2.7

 