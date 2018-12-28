 Skip to main Content
Börse Berlin Reaches A Turnover Of More Than €46 Billion In 2018

Date 28/12/2018

In 2018 Borse Berlin’s two Market Places, Equiduct and Xontro, achieved a combined turnover of over €46.4 billion.

As a result of political upheaval, trade disputes and tight monetary policies, financial markets have suffered. Investors shift their focus from trading in times of uncertainty, leading to a decrease in Borse Berlin’s figures.

 

Number of Trades Year 2018

Number of Trades Year 2017

Change in %

Börse Berlin

6.4 Mio.

8.3 Mio.

-23

Xontro

154,781

231,068

-33

Equiduct

6.3 Mio.

8.3 Mio.

-24

 

 

Turnover in billion € Year 2018

Turnover in billion € Year 2017

Change in %

Börse Berlin

46.4

55.7

-17

Xontro

4.7

5.4

-13

Equiduct 

41.7

50.3

-17

 