Börse Berlin Reaches A Turnover Of More Than €46 Billion In 2018

In 2018 Borse Berlin’s two Market Places, Equiduct and Xontro, achieved a combined turnover of over €46.4 billion.
As a result of political upheaval, trade disputes and tight monetary policies, financial markets have suffered. Investors shift their focus from trading in times of uncertainty, leading to a decrease in Borse Berlin’s figures.
|
|
Number of Trades Year 2018
|
Number of Trades Year 2017
|
Change in %
|
Börse Berlin
|
6.4 Mio.
|
8.3 Mio.
|
-23
|
Xontro
|
154,781
|
231,068
|
-33
|
Equiduct
|
6.3 Mio.
|
8.3 Mio.
|
-24
|
|
Turnover in billion € Year 2018
|
Turnover in billion € Year 2017
|
Change in %
|
Börse Berlin
|
46.4
|
55.7
|
-17
|
Xontro
|
4.7
|
5.4
|
-13
|
Equiduct
|
41.7
|
50.3
|
-17