Broadway Technology, LLC, a leading provider of high-performance fintech and infrastructure solutions, now offers solutions for connectivity to the Moscow Exchange, who is widely recognized by the largest international clients. Broadway customers can now trade FX instruments on MOEX via Sponsored Market Access (SMA) and receive MOEX Market Data. Broadway’s solutions are certified by Moscow Exchange, and its MOEX adaptors are now available to Broadway’s global client base, including over 20 of the world’s largest banks and hedge funds.
Broadway Technology Connects With Moscow Exchange To Expand Global FX Connectivity
Date 01/03/2018