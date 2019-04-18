Broadridge To Acquire TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan Custody And Trust Assets - Acquisition Expands Broadridge’s Industry-Leading Retirement Plan Platform For Plan Sponsors, Advisors, Record Keepers, And Third-Party Administrators

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader and part of the S&P 500® Index, today announced it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire the retirement plan custody and trust assets from TD Ameritrade Trust Company, a subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Company (Nasdaq: AMTD). The acquisition will expand Broadridge’s suite of solutions for the growing qualified and non-qualified retirement plan services market and the support it provides for third-party administrators, financial advisors, record-keepers, banks, and brokers.
The acquisition of TD Ameritrade’s retirement plan custody and trust assets represents the continued expansion of Broadridge’s Matrix Financial Solutions (“Matrix”), a best-in-class mutual fund and ETF trade processing platform for the retirement industry with access to more than 25,000 funds. This additional capacity to provide directed trustee, custody, mutual fund, and ETF trading services enables Broadridge to meet an even greater variety of client needs, unlock new growth opportunities and serve a broader set of retirement stakeholders. Upon closing of the transaction, Matrix is expected to have approximately $420 billion in assets under administration and over 118,000 plan accounts in custody.
“The TD Ameritrade trust and custody assets are a strong complement to Broadridge’s established mutual fund and retirement business, and uniquely positions us as one of the largest neutral, independent service providers of custodial and sub-custodial solutions,” said Broadridge Head of Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions, Michael Liberatore. “The acquisition represents the next step forward in Broadridge’s strategy of serving a broader set of retirement stakeholders and unlocking new opportunities for our clients.”
“After careful consideration, we decided to exit a part of our retirement plan trust business, one that’s better served by a scale player dedicated to expanding and investing in this business. Broadridge is a leader in this space with the proven technology and experience to provide advisors with access to innovative solutions and high-level client service,” said Tom Nally, President of TD Ameritrade Institutional. “With this deal, TD Ameritrade Institutional can increase its focus on developing and delivering industry-leading technology, products and service that can help independent RIAs grow and compete.”
TD Ameritrade Institutional, a division of TD Ameritrade, Inc. that provides custody and brokerage services to more than 7,000 independent registered investment advisors, will continue offering the TD Ameritrade Retirement Plan (TDARP), a turn-key solution for advisors that combines record-keeping, administration and other plan services in one convenient bundle. TD Ameritrade Institutional will maintain its TDARP sales, service and marketing teams as well as its vendor relationships with TDARP service providers.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of the calendar year, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to TD Ameritrade.