Broadridge Successfully Implements Investment Management Technology For Canadian Wealth Manager Gluskin Sheff + Associates

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader, has announced the successful implementation of Broadridge’s investment management technology for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. Gluskin Sheff is utilizing Broadridge’s comprehensive and fully-hosted platform of portfolio management, order management, compliance and data analytics capabilities as it scales its wealth management business for future growth.
Gluskin Sheff is an independent wealth management firm that manages investment portfolios for high net worth private clients, families and select institutional investors. Gluskin Sheff’s growing business will utilize the technology for workflows and automation across an increasing set of asset classes to scale the business. Broadridge was ultimately selected following an extensive vetting process to ensure a superior level of client service.
“Working with Broadridge allows our firm to pursue and execute on growth opportunities with technology rather than increased headcount,” said Jeff Moody, president and chief executive officer at Gluskin Sheff. “Broadridge’s flexible integration capabilities have expanded connectivity and application integration to support new and existing business requirements.”
“As we expand our wealth management footprint in Canada, we are delighted that Gluskin Sheff has chosen Broadridge to deliver a scalable and modern investment management platform,” said Eric Bernstein, Broadridge’s head of asset management solutions. “We look forward to working with more wealth managers in Canada to bring more efficiency to their operations through our front-to-back solutions, and helping them be ready for what’s next.”