Broadridge New Appointment - Alastair McGill Appointed General Manager Messaging, Reconciliation And Connectivity Solutions Business

Broadridge Financial Solutions has appointed Alastair McGill as General Manager of its Messaging, Reconciliation and Connectivity solutions business (MRC). McGill, who holds over 25 years of experience in the financial technology sector, will now hold responsibility for the strategy and execution of Broadridge’s MRC business. He is based in London, he has global responsibility for this business. He reports to Tom Carey, President of Broadridge International.
Broadridge’s Messaging, Reconciliations and Connectivity solutions are comprehensively proven on a global basis, delivering significant operational efficiencies and business controls, and mitigating risk, for financial services firms ranging from asset and wealth managers to investment banks and broker dealers, as well as treasury groups for corporates across industry segments.
McGill spent 10 years on the Management Board of SmartStream Technologies in a variety of positions including; Executive Vice President Global Business Development & Alliances, Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, and Chief Marketing Officer.
He joins Broadridge from Cashfac Technologies, where he was responsible for leading the company’s global Sales, Product Consulting, Marketing and Business Development operations.