Broadridge Launches SFTR Change Management Service

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech leader that is part of the S&P 500® Index, has announced a change management service to help companies design their target operating models to be compliant with the impending Securities Financing Transactions Regulation (SFTR). The new service provides a practical blueprint for front-to-back changes to overall architecture, organizational structure, business processes and location strategy. In addition, Broadridge is offering project management, business analysis and testing support to augment internal project teams and help firms comply with SFTR in a timely manner.
SFTR is part of the European Union’s implementation of the global effort to regulate shadow banking and increase transparency in the securities finance markets. The rules are set to become effective in Europe in the second quarter of 2020. Market participants face huge challenges around SFTR compliance due to its complexity. There is a pressing need to define operating models to meet reporting deadlines and avoid increases in costs and operational risk. Firms must also solve difficult questions around areas such as data sources, exception management flows (including counterparty interaction) and reporting vendor services.
“At Broadridge, we leverage our deep knowledge of the securities finance business, experts who have held senior roles in banks, and lessons learned from EMIR and MIFID trade reporting to help clients solve issues related to SFTR implementation,” said Patrick Collins, practice lead for Broadridge Consulting Services in EMEA. “We can specialize in helping firms cut through the complexity of SFTR, creating a long-term vision for their SFTR operating model that will provide a platform for future expansion.”