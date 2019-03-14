Broadridge Appoints Manuel Baptista Managing Director, Head Of Investor Communication Solutions, International (ICSI) Sales

Manuel Baptista has joined Broadridge Financial Solutions as Managing Director, Head of Investor Communication Solutions International (ICSI) Sales. Baptista will lead the sales team and support the expansion of Broadridge’s ICSI suite of services. He will work closely with issuers, custodians and intermediaries, and institutional investors to navigate regulatory and market change such as the amended EU Shareholder Rights Directive.
Prior to joining Broadridge, Baptista was head of ISS’s Global Proxy Distribution where he lead overall strategy. Baptista brings with him over 20 years’ experience having held positions in Operations, Communications, and Sub-custodian Network Management at Euroclear and the Bank of New York.
He is based in Belgium and reports to Bob Santangelo, President of International Sales.