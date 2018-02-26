British Columbia Securities Commission Consulting On Disclosure Requirements Relating To Women On Boards And In Executive Officer Positions

The British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC) today published a notice and request for comment seeking input on gender diversity disclosure requirements in National Instrument 58-101 Disclosure of Corporate Governance Practices (NI 58-101).
NI 58-101 requires non-venture issuers to provide annual disclosure regarding certain gender diversity related matters, including policies regarding the representation and number of women on the board and in executive officer positions.
"While the gender diversity disclosure requirements in NI 58-101 have not been adopted in B.C., our non-venture issuers already comply with these requirements in other jurisdictions," said Pamela McDonald, Director of Communications and Education, BCSC. "Other members of the Canadian Securities Administrators have begun consulting on the future of these disclosure requirements and it is important that B.C. market participants have an opportunity to share their views and help inform future regulatory direction."
The BCSC invites comments in writing on or before April 10, 2018. More information on the consultation, including how to submit comments, can be found in the notice.