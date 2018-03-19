Brexit Transition Agreed – TheCityUK Responds

The UK and the EU announced today that they have agreed the details of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.
Responding to the announcement, Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer, TheCityUK, said,
This is a critical milestone in the Brexit negotiations and it meets the first of our industry’s three key Brexit priorities – a status quo transition arrangement to reduce uncertainty and ensure an orderly withdrawal. We have argued strongly that this needed to be in place early this year, and we are very pleased to see this achieved.
This political agreement should reassure businesses. While nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, it will now be important that government, industry and regulators work closely together to deliver maximum certainty for business and customers.
We are already half way through the Article 50 process, but we are yet to reach a half way point in addressing the vital issues faced by customers across Europe. Negotiators must seize on this progress and use it to press on towards agreeing an ambitious vision for the future. One which builds on our close trading partnership in goods and services and strengthens European growth and financial stability.