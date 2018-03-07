Brexit: European Parliament To Set Out Its Vision For Future EU-UK Relations

Parliament’s political leadership has endorsed a draft resolution laying out a possible framework for future EU-UK relations after Brexit.
An association agreement between the EU and the UK could provide an appropriate framework for the future relationship, says a draft resolution endorsed by the Conference of Presidents (EP President and political group leaders). This relationship could be based on four pillars: trade and economic relations, foreign policy, internal security and thematic cooperation, for example on cross-border research and innovation projects. MEPs insist that it should include a consistent governance framework, with a robust dispute resolution mechanism.
The motion, prepared by the European Parliament’s Brexit Steering Group, stresses that the EU has binding common rules, common institutions and common supervisory, enforcement and adjudicatory mechanisms, to make it clear that even closely-aligned third countries with identical legislation cannot enjoy similar rights, benefits or market access to those of EU member states.
Any framework for the future relationship would need to respect the integrity of the internal market, customs union and four freedoms, without allowing for a sector-by-sector approach. It should preserve the EU’s autonomy of decision and legal order, including the role of the ECJ.
The draft resolution welcomes the Commission’s 28 February draft of the Withdrawal agreement and expresses support for the transitional arrangements proposed. It also reiterates the importance given to securing equal and fair treatment for EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EU.
Parliament’s President Antonio Tajani said:
"As far as the European Parliament is concerned, the principles governing our future relations are clear: single market integrity must be preserved, a third country cannot be treated more favourably than an EU member state and a level playing field is essential. Working from these guidelines, we want to achieve the closest possible relationship between the European Union and United Kingdom. Brexit will not solve shared issues such as terrorism and security, for instance, so close cooperation in many areas will continue to be of mutual interest.
Brexit negotiations have reached a critical stage, yet essential issues over citizens’ rights remain unresolved and solutions maintaining an invisible border on the island of Ireland are not forthcoming. Any type of border would jeopardise the achievements of the Good Friday Agreement and I insist that this must absolutely be avoided.
With regards to the transition period, the European Parliament is also clear that we will not approve an agreement that discriminates against European citizens who arrive in the UK during the latter. The acquis communautaire must apply fully, including on citizens’ rights."
EP coordinator for Brexit Guy Verhofstadt added:
“In order to break the deadlock we now face, I believe it is important that the UK Government now seriously considers engaging with the European Parliament's proposal for an association agreement, as catered for by Article 217 of the EU Treaty. I am convinced this will allow both the EU and the UK to unlock a lasting deep and special partnership for the future. "
"We look forward to receiving some further clarifications from the British Government regarding citizen's rights, as a number of outstanding issues remain unresolved. We do not accept the United Kingdom's negotiating position that maintains discriminations between EU citizens arriving before and after the start of the transition period. We hope the British Home Office can come to Brussels to present their proposal for a registration system for EU citizens in the UK, in the search for a solution."
Next steps
Members will debate the draft text with EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday 13 March. The resolution as voted will set out Parliament’s input ahead of EU heads of state or government summit, which is expected to approve the Council’s guidelines for negotiations on the UK’s future relationship with the EU. Any withdrawal agreement and future association agreement will need to win the approval of the European Parliament.