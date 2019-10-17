Brexit Deal Reaction: State Street's Marija Veitmane

Marija Veitmane, Senior Strategist, multi-asset at State Street Global Markets: “The “agreed deal” is just a step in Brexit resolution. We still see a lot of challenges ahead. The economic rationale for both sides to reach the deal has been present for a long-time, but unfortunately politics has been standing in the way. Those issues are yet to be resolved.
“From a financial market point of view, the resolution of Brexit impasse would be extremely positive as it removes a large headwind for both UK and European economies. However, the immediate reaction to the news suggest that the market needs confirmation that the agreed deal can go through the Parliament before rallying strongly.”
