BOX Options Exchange: Floor Broker Guarantee

Effective Tuesday, January 9, 2018, the minimum eligible order size for the Floor Broker Guarantee provided in BOX Options Exchange (“BOX”) Rule 7600(f) will be decreased to fifty (50) contracts.
The Exchange notes that it may still determine the eligible order size on an option by option basis, provided that it is at least 50 contracts. Changes to the eligible order size will be communicated to Participants via Regulatory Circular pursuant to BOX Rule 7600(f)(2).
For more information, see SR-BOX-2017-33.