 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

BOX Options Exchange Fee Change – January 2018

Date 22/12/2017

Effective January 2, 2018, BOX Options Exchange (“BOX”) is amending Section II.C of the Fee Schedule (QOO Order Rebate). Floor Brokers will now receive a $0.075 per contract rebate for all QOO Orders presented on the Trading Floor. The rebate will not apply to Public Customer executions, executions subject to the Strategy QOO Order Fee Cap, or Broker Dealer executions where the Broker Dealer is facilitating a Public Customer. The total monthly rebate for Broker Dealer executions will continue to be capped at $30,000 per month per Broker Dealer.

Please see SR-BOX-2017-39 for more details.

Complete Fee Schedule

The complete BOX fee schedule is available on the BOX website at http://boxoptions.com/feeschedule/.