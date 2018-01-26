BOX Options Exchange February Fee Change

Effective February 1, 2018, BOX Options Exchange (“BOX”) is making the following changes to the BOX Fee Schedule:1
BOX Volume Rebate ( “BVR” )
BOX is amending the BVR contract eligibility threshold for all Public Customer PIP Order and COPIP Orders that do not trade solely with their contra order. The threshold will be increased from 100 contracts and under to 250 contracts and under. The quantity submitted will remain based on a Participant’s PIP and COPIP volume submitted to BOX, relative to the total national Customer volume in multiply-listed options classes.
The eligibility threshold will also be increased for Public Customer PIP Orders that trade solely with their contra order. Public Customer PIP Orders of 250 and under contracts will now receive the $0.03 per contract rebate, regardless of tier.
HSVF
BOX will be increasing the fee for all market participants receiving the High Speed Vendor Feed (“HSVF”) to $1500.00 per month. The fee will be payable by any market participant that receives the HSVF through a direct connection to BOX and will be assessed once per market participant.
Market participants receiving the feed as of the last day of each calendar month will be charged the $1500.00 fee for the month.
Complete Fee Schedule
The complete BOX fee schedule is available on the BOX website at http://boxoptions.com/fee- schedule/.
1 Pending regulatory filings.