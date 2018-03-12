 Skip to main Content
BOX Options Exchange: Consolidated Audit Trail (“CAT”) Clock Synchronization Requirements

Date 12/03/2018

On November 15, 2016, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) approved the National Market Plan Governing the Consolidated Audit Trail (the “CAT NMS Plan” or the “Plan”).  The SEC has approved a compliance rule series for each national securities exchange and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) (each, a “Participant” in the Plan) that requires the Participant’s members to comply with the CAT NMS Plan requirements and, ultimately, to report information to the CAT.  

Click here for full details.