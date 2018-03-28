 Skip to main Content
BOX Options Exchange April Fee Change

Date 28/03/2018

Effective April 2, 2018, BOX Options Exchange, LLC (“BOX”) is amending Section II.D of the Fee Schedule (Strategy QOO Order Fee Cap). The manual transaction fees will now be capped at $1,000 each day for all reversal, conversion, jelly roll, and box spread strategies1 executed on the same trading day, regardless of option class.  

 Further, BOX is removing the monthly fee cap of $25,000 for QOO Order fees in these combined Strategies.  

For more information, please see SR-BOX-2018-11.   

Complete Fee Schedule  

The complete BOX fee schedule is available on the BOX website at https://boxoptions.com/regulatory/fee-schedule/.   