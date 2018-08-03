Borsa Italiana’s ETFplus Market Sees Strong Second Quarter

Borsa Italiana’s ETF, ETC, ETN, and open funds markets have registered a strong second quarter reaching €66.47 billion, a 7.1% increase compared to the same period last year, according to ETFplus 2018 report. 52 new instruments listed in the second quarter of 2018, including two open funds, totalling 1276 instruments available on the ETF market at the end of June. The report highlights that ETFplus raised €1.45 billion in the first half of 2018. New multi-specialist asset manager Candriam, became a new ETF issuer bringing the number of ETPs in Italy to 19. ETFplus has seen a number of inaugural new ETF instruments such as one from Wisdom Tree on CoCo Bond AT1 index; and five from Candriam using a Smart Beta and SRI investment strategy. ETFplus closed its second quarter with a traded turnover of €30.56 billion, of which €1 billion traded using RFQ functionality. Silvia Bosoni, Head of Italy ETFs, ETPs & Open End funds listing and market development, Borsa Italiana: “The ETFplus market continues to play a pivotal role in Europe. During the second quarter of 2018 we further expanded our offering with 50 new ETFs and two new open funds listings. Our goal is to continue diversifying the ETFplus market and meet the needs of investors by offering transparency, efficiency as well as guaranteeing constant innovation.”
Borsa Italiana’s ETF, ETC, ETN, and open funds markets have registered a strong second quarter reaching €66.47 billion, a 7.1% increase compared to the same period last year, according to ETFplus 2018 report.
52 new instruments listed in the second quarter of 2018, including two open funds, totalling 1276 instruments available on the ETF market at the end of June. The report highlights that ETFplus raised €1.45 billion in the first half of 2018.
New multi-specialist asset manager Candriam, became a new ETF issuer bringing the number of ETPs in Italy to 19. ETFplus has seen a number of inaugural new ETF instruments such as one from Wisdom Tree on CoCo Bond AT1 index; and five from Candriam using a Smart Beta and SRI investment strategy.
ETFplus closed its second quarter with a traded turnover of €30.56 billion, of which €1 billion traded using RFQ functionality.
Silvia Bosoni, Head of Italy ETFs, ETPs & Open End funds listing and market development, Borsa Italiana:
“The ETFplus market continues to play a pivotal role in Europe. During the second quarter of 2018 we further expanded our offering with 50 new ETFs and two new open funds listings. Our goal is to continue diversifying the ETFplus market and meet the needs of investors by offering transparency, efficiency as well as guaranteeing constant innovation.”