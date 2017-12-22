Borsa İstanbul's Bell Rings For TÜBİTAK Marmara Teknokent Cooperation

A cooperation agreement was signed between Borsa İstanbul and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) Marmara Teknokent A.Ş. in order to strengthen the technological, entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem in Turkey, within the scope of the fields of activity and targets of the two institutions. DTİ Implant will be the first company to receive support as part of this cooperation.
For the protocol, a signing and opening-bell ceremony was hosted by Borsa İstanbul on December 21, 2017. At the ceremony, Borsa İstanbul Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Himmet KARADAĞ, TÜBİTAK Marmara Teknokent CEO Dr. Orhan ÇÖMLEK and DTİ Implant CEO Dr. Talat BUĞUR rang the opening-bell together. Following the opening speeches, Mr. Karadağ and Mr. Orhan Çömlek signed the cooperation protocol.
In his speech, Borsa İstanbul Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Himmet KARADAĞ said that small scale start-up companies fail unless they become institutionalized after going public to raise funds, and therefore, instead of listing such companies, they prefer to ensure that they have access to funds through the Private Market, aimed at bringing together entrepreneurs and fund providers, while contributing to their institutionalization. Mr. Karadağ went on to say that TÜBİTAK Marmara Teknokent is the right pool for Borsa İstanbul since it provides an appropriate environment for the development of the Turkish industry and technology and that they will initiate a close cooperation with companies from that pool, as in the case of DTİ. Mr. Karadağ closed his speech by expressing his wish that the cooperation protocol will contribute to strengthening the technological, entrepreneurial and innovative ecosystem in Turkey.
TÜBİTAK Marmara Teknokent CEO Dr. Orhan ÇÖMLEK said that they attach great importance to ensuring that Turkish start-up companies start contributing to the Turkish economy in a short period and within this framework, they host start-up companies in incubation centers to offer mentoring services. Mr. Çömlek added that they endeavor not only to ensure that start-up companies grow as technocity companies, but also ensure that they benefit from public resources. Mr. Çömlek emphasized that the cooperation protocol with Borsa İstanbul and the venture capital support program are very important in preventing start-up migration from Turkey.
DTİ İmplant CEO Dr. Talat BUĞUR said that they evaluate science as a way of serving humanity and that they will continue to fulfill their obligations in that sense. Mr. Buğur expressed his gratitude to Dr. Orhan Çömlek for creating an extraordinary model and realizing cooperation between TÜBİTAK and the industry; and to Mr. Himmet Karadağ for the support he has provided in every field.