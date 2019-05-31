Borsa İstanbul’s Bell Rings For CEO Event

The shares of CEO Event Media Ltd. started being traded on Borsa İstanbul following the opening bell ceremony. Opening bell ceremony was held at Borsa İstanbul with the participation of Borsa İstanbul Vice President Dr. Enes Korkmaz Ergun, CEO Event Chairperson Cevat Olçok, Gedik Investment Chairperson Erhan Topaç. As well as CEO Event team and many guests on May 31, 2019.
Following welcoming speeches delivered by Borsa İstanbul, CEO Event, Gedik Investment executives, they visited Borsa İstanbul Trading Floor.
Borsa İstanbul Vice President Dr. Enes Korkmaz Ergun said “ 2018 was a succesful year for IPOs. The total amount of publicly offered shares in 2018 was TL 8,5 billion. CEO Event Media Ltd. is the second IPO this year. There are also several other companies that continue the process of their own IPO for the year of 2019. I hope this year will be an effective year for public offerings. TL 33 million revenue was raised from CEO Event’s IPO along with nearly 1000 investors. On the occasion of this succesful IPO, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to this process, especially the teams of CEO Event and Gedik Investment and Borsa İstanbul and Capital Markets Board of Turkey’s specialists and I’m welcoming CEO Event Media Ltd. who recently joined Borsa İstanbul’s family.”