 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
Exchange Forum 2019 - 468x60

Borsa Istanbul: TLREF Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate Rules Have Been Updated

Date 13/09/2019

TLREF Rules are reviewed and updated by the TLREF Committee in order to:

  • calculate TLREF, with the available data, at 15:30 and announce via BISTECH Data Dissemination System at 15:50 and via Borsa Istanbul’s website after 16:00, on trading days,
  • define the rules to calculate TLREF in case of Insufficiency of Input Data,
  • include the Istanbul Clearing, Settlement and Custody Bank Inc. among the institutions represented in the TLREF Committee.

 New TLREF Rules will be effective on September 16, 2019.

Please click for the latest version of TLREF Rules.