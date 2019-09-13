Borsa Istanbul: TLREF Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate Rules Have Been Updated

TLREF Rules are reviewed and updated by the TLREF Committee in order to:
- calculate TLREF, with the available data, at 15:30 and announce via BISTECH Data Dissemination System at 15:50 and via Borsa Istanbul’s website after 16:00, on trading days,
- define the rules to calculate TLREF in case of Insufficiency of Input Data,
- include the Istanbul Clearing, Settlement and Custody Bank Inc. among the institutions represented in the TLREF Committee.
New TLREF Rules will be effective on September 16, 2019.
Please click for the latest version of TLREF Rules.