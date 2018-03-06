Borsa İstanbul Sustainability Platform’s 9th Round Table Meeting Was Held

The 9th of the Sustainability Platform rountable meetings was held on February 28th, 2018 in Borsa İstanbul. The agenda for the meeting consisted of introduction of new member representatives, the activities carried out by the members in recent period, evaluation of latest national and international developments in the field of sustainability, works and studies on integrated reporting.
The meeting was attended by representatives from Turkish Capital Markets Association (TCMA), Corporate Governance Association of Turkey (TKYD), Business World and Sustainable Development Association (SKD), Turkish Investor Relations Society (TÜYİD), Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Turkey, Banks Association of Turkey (TBB), Sustainability Academy, Arguden Governance Academy and Yıldız Technical University Center for Finance Governance and Sustainability (CFGS), “Integrated Reporting Network Turkey (ERTA) and Borsa İstanbul.
At the meeting, Integrated Reporting Turkey Network (ERTA)’s membership was approved, integrated reporting in Turkey was discussed and the participants provided information about their recent activities about sustainability and corporate governance.
For detailed information about Sustainability Platform click here