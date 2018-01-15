Borsa İstanbul Review Has Been Accepted Into Emerging Sources Citation Index And Included Into Web Of Science Database

Borsa İstanbul Review has been strenghtened its position as the prominant international journal in economics and finance within the scope of becoming one of the leading journals in its field.
Borsa İstanbul Review has been accepted to Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI). Borsa İstanbul Review is the first journal to be indexed in ESCI in finance field. The content of the journal will be included in the database of “Web of Science”. Inclusion into ESCI index will play significant role in the application process to the Social Science Index.
As a new index in the Web of Science™ Core Collection, Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) expands the citation universe and reflects the growing global body of science and scholarly activity. ESCI complements the highly selective indexes by providing earlier visibility for sources under evaluation as part of SCIE, SSCI, and AHCI’s rigorous journal selection process. Inclusion in ESCI provides greater discoverability which leads to measurable citations and more transparency in the selection process.