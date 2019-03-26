 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Borsa Istanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period April-June 2019 Has Been Finalized

Date 26/03/2019

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period April-June 2019 (April 1, 2019 – June 28, 2019) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobonds whose issue information are given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices, effective from April 1, 2019.

ISIN

Issuer

Issue Date

Maturity Date

Outstanding Amount (USD)

Annual Coupon Rate (%)

XS1959391019

QNB Finansbank AS

03.07.2019

09.07.2024

500,000,000

6.875

XS1955059420

Turk Telekomunikasyon AS

02.28.2019

02.28.2025

500,000,000

6.875

XS1958649854

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS

03.14.2019

10.15.2024

500,000,000

8.25
  
 