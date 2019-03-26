Borsa Istanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period April-June 2019 Has Been Finalized

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period April-June 2019 (April 1, 2019 – June 28, 2019) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobonds whose issue information are given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices, effective from April 1, 2019.
|
ISIN
|
Issuer
|
Issue Date
|
Maturity Date
|
Outstanding Amount (USD)
|
Annual Coupon Rate (%)
|
XS1959391019
|
QNB Finansbank AS
|
03.07.2019
|
09.07.2024
|
500,000,000
|
6.875
|
XS1955059420
|
Turk Telekomunikasyon AS
|
02.28.2019
|
02.28.2025
|
500,000,000
|
6.875
|
XS1958649854
|
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS
|
03.14.2019
|
10.15.2024
|
500,000,000
|
8.25