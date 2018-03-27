 Skip to main Content
Borsa İstanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period April-June 2018 Has Been Finalized

Date 27/03/2018

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period April-June 2018 (April 2, 2018 – June 29, 2018) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobonds whose issue information are given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices, effective from April 2, 2018.

ISIN

Issuer

Issue Date

Maturity Date

Outstanding Amount (USD)

Annual Coupon Rate (%)

XS1788516679

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS

03.16.2018

03.16.2023

500,000,000

6.1

XS1760780731

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO

01.30.2018

01.30.2023

650,000,000

5.75