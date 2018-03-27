Borsa İstanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period April-June 2018 Has Been Finalized

In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period April-June 2018 (April 2, 2018 – June 29, 2018) has been finalized. According to the results of the periodic review, the Eurobonds whose issue information are given below, will be included in BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices, effective from April 2, 2018.
|
ISIN
|
Issuer
|
Issue Date
|
Maturity Date
|
Outstanding Amount (USD)
|
Annual Coupon Rate (%)
|
XS1788516679
|
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS
|
03.16.2018
|
03.16.2023
|
500,000,000
|
6.1
|
XS1760780731
|
Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi TAO
|
01.30.2018
|
01.30.2023
|
650,000,000
|
5.75