Borsa İstanbul: Periodic Review For The BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices For The Period January-March 2018 Has Been Finalized

The periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period January-March 2018 has been finalized
In accordance with the article 3.3. of BIST-KYD Indices Ground Rules, periodic review for the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond Indices for the period January-March 2018 (January 2, 2018–March 30, 2018) has been finalized. There is not any Eurobond to be included in or excluded from the BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD and BIST-KYD Corporate Eurobond USD (TRY) Indices and they will continue to be calculated with the same list of constituents in the period January-March 2018.