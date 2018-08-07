As per the decision of Borsa İstanbul Board of Directors dated 04.08.2018, shareholders of Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. are invited to attend the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on Friday, August 31, 2018, at 15.00 p.m. at “Borsa İstanbul A.Ş. Reşitpaşa Mah. Borsa İstanbul Cad. No: 4 34467 Sarıyer/İstanbul”. Details are available at http://www.borsaistanbul.com/en/investor-relations/general-assembly-meetings.
Borsa İstanbul Ordinary General Assembly Meeting Dated 31 August 2018 To Review Financial Year 2017
Date 07/08/2018