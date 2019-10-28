Borsa Istanbul: BIST Stock Indices Ground Rules Has Been Updated In Order To Adapt New Market Structure Changes And 3 New Indices, Namely BIST Liquid Banks, BIST Liquid 10 Ex Banks And BIST ECM Indices

Borsa Istanbul Management has decided to amend BIST Stock Indices Ground Rules because of the;
- New market structure changes, announced on October 2, 2019 with the announcement numbered 2019/65, in order to;
- form selection pool of BIST 30, BIST 50 and BIST 100 indices from stocks trading on Stars Market,
- remove the rules regarding abolished ABCD groupings,
- use average of adjusted prices, instead of median of adjusted prices, for the calculation of market capitalization, during periodic reviews of indices which are subject to periodic review,
- change the lower and upper thresholds used for the determination of included/excluded stocks for BIST 100 index, to 95 and 105 respectively, instead of former 90 and 110,
- set number of substitute shares to 3 for all indices, which have reserve list,
- Start to calculate 3 new indices, namely BIST Liquid Banks, BIST Liquid 10 Ex Banks and BIST ECM indices of which constituents will be selected among Stars Market Group 1 stocks for BIST Liquid Banks and BIST Liquid 10 Ex Banks indices and among Emerging Companies Market stocks for BIST ECM index.
Click for the updated version of BIST Stock Indices Ground Rules.
Changes in the Ground Rules will be effective as of the first periodic review for the indices that are subject to periodic review and as of November 4, 2019 for other indices.
Starting date of BIST Liquid Banks, BIST Liquid 10 Ex Bank and BIST ECM indices will be November 4, 2019. Starting values of BIST Liquid Banks and BIST Liquid 10 Ex Bank indices will be the closing value of BIST 30 price index on November 1, 2019, whereas the starting value of BIST ECM index will be the closing value of BIST All Shares price index on November 1, 2019. Stocks to be included in BIST Liquid Bank and BIST Liquid 10 Ex Bank indices as of November 4, 2019 and the codes for these new indices are given in the tables below.
On the other hand, it has been decided that, if the number of stocks in Stars Market is less than 108, an “Additional Stocks List”, which will be set up to be added to the selection pool of BIST 100 Index, will be announced together with the market structure assessments that will be carried out at least twise a year in accordance with the Announcement dated October 2, 2019, numbered 2019/65. The “Additional Stocks List” will be set up by selecting the stocks with the highest Market Capitalization from the stocks, which meet the Stars Market criteria except the Market Capitalization criterion, until the total number of stocks in addition to Stars Market stock, reaches up 108.
STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED IN
BIST LIQUID BANKS INDEX AS OF NOVEMBER 4, 2019.
|
STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED
|
1.
|
AKBNK
|
AKBANK
|
2.
|
GARAN
|
GARANTİ BANKASI
|
3.
|
HALKB
|
T. HALK BANKASI
|
4.
|
ISCTR
|
IS BANKASI (C)
|
5.
|
VAKBN
|
VAKIFLAR BANKASI
|
6.
|
YKBNK
|
YAPI VE KREDİ BANK.
STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED INBIST LIQUID 10 EX BANKS INDEX AS OF NOVEMBER 4, 2019.
|
STOCKS TO BE INCLUDED
|
SUBSTITUTE STOCKS
|
1.
|
ASELS
|
ASELSAN
|
1.
|
SAHOL
|
SABANCI HOLDING
|
2.
|
BIMAS
|
BIM MAGAZALAR
|
2.
|
SODA
|
SODA SANAYII
|
3.
|
EKGYO
|
EMLAK KONUT GMYO
|
3.
|
KOZAL
|
KOZA ALTIN
|
4.
|
EREGL
|
EREGLI DEMIR CELIK
|
|
|
|
5.
|
KCHOL
|
KOC HOLDING
|
|
|
|
6.
|
PETKM
|
PETKIM
|
|
|
|
7.
|
TCELL
|
TURKCELL
|
|
|
|
8.
|
THYAO
|
TURK HAVA YOLLARI
|
|
|
|
9.
|
TTKOM
|
TURK TELEKOM
|
|
|
|
10.
|
TUPRS
|
TUPRAS
|
|
|
THE CODES OF NEW INDICES
|
NAME OF THE INDEX IN TURKISH
|
NAME OF THE INDEX IN ENGLISH
|
INDEX CODE
|
BIST LIKIT BANKA
|
BIST LIQUID BANKS
|
XLBNK
|
BIST LIKIT BANKA (ABD DOLARI)
|
BIST LIQUID BANKS (USD)
|
XLBNK_CFNPTLUS
|
BIST LIKIT BANKA (EURO)
|
BIST LIQUID BANKS (EURO)
|
XLBNK_CFNPTLER
|
BIST LIKIT BANKA GETIRI
|
BIST LIQUID BANKS RETURN
|
XLBNK_CFNNTLTL
|
BIST LIKIT BANKA GETIRI (ABD DOLARI)
|
BIST LIQUID BANKS RETURN (USD)
|
XLBNK_CFNNTLUS
|
BIST LIKIT BANKA GETIRI (EURO)
|
BIST LIQUID BANKS RETURN (EURO)
|
XLBNK_CFNNTLER
|
BIST BANKA DISI LIKIT 10
|
BIST LIQUID 10 EX BANKS
|
X10XB
|
BIST BANKA DISI LIKIT 10 (ABD DOLARI)
|
BIST LIQUID 10 EX BANKS (USD)
|
X10XB_CFNPTLUS
|
BIST BANKA DISI LIKIT 10 (EURO)
|
BIST LIQUID 10 EX BANKS (EURO)
|
X10XB_CFNPTLER
|
BIST BANKA DISI LIKIT 10 GETIRI
|
BIST LIQUID 10 EX BANKS RETURN
|
X10XB_CFNNTLTL
|
BIST BANKA DISI LIKIT 10 GETIRI (ABD DOLARI)
|
BIST LIQUID 10 EX BANKS RETURN (USD)
|
X10XB_CFNNTLUS
|
BIST BANKA DISI LIKIT 10 GETIRI (EURO)
|
BIST LIQUID 10 EX BANKS RETURN (EURO)
|
X10XB_CFNNTLER
|
BIST GIP
|
BIST ECM
|
XPGIP
|
BIST GIP (ABD DOLARI)
|
BIST ECM (USD)
|
XPGIP_CFNPTLUS
|
BIST GIP (EURO)
|
BIST ECM (EURO)
|
XPGIP_CFNPTLER
|
BIST GIP GETIRI
|
BIST ECM RETURN
|
XPGIP_CFNNTLTL
|
BIST GIP GETIRI (ABD DOLARI)
|
BIST ECM RETURN (USD)
|
XPGIP_CFNNTLUS
|
BIST GIP GETIRI (EURO)
|
BIST ECM RETURN (EURO)
|
XPGIP_CFNNTLER