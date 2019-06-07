 Skip to main Content
Borsa Istanbul: Announcement On Dividend Distribution

Date 07/06/2019

Dear Shareholders,

At the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting dated 12.04.2019, it has been decided to distribute a dividend of 0.4344 TL per share for 1-TL nominal value and distribution date (which should be no later than 30.06.2019) to be determined by the Board of Directors. In this context, dividend payments are planned to be distributed on 11.06.2019.

Dividend is planned to be distributed to the Takasbank accounts of the shareholders who have an active Takasbank account. The shareholders which do not have an active Takasbank account, the dividend will be distributed to their bank accounts to which the dividend was distributed in 2018. 

Kind regards,

Borsa İstanbul A.Ş.