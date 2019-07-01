Boerse Stuttgart Records June Turnover Of EUR 5 Billion - Bonds Show Increase In Trading Volume Compared With May Figures

Based on the order book statistics, Boerse Stuttgart generated turnover of around EUR 5 billion in June 2019. Securitised derivatives made up the largest share of the turnover. The trading volume in this asset class was more than EUR 2.1 billion. Leverage products generated around EUR 1,2 billion. Investment products contributed over EUR 930 million to the total turnover.
The monthly total for trading in debt instruments (bonds) was around EUR 960 million – an increase of over 8 per cent compared to the previous month. At EUR 560 million, the lion’s share of turnover in this asset class was attributable to corporate bonds.
According to the order book, trading in equities produced turnover of around EUR 990 million. German equities contributed EUR 650 million towards this total and international equities roughly EUR 340 million.
Investment fund units contributed around EUR 125 million to the May total. Turnover shown in the order book from exchange-traded products (ETPs) was over EUR 760 million.
Note on the monthly statistics
Boerse Stuttgart’s monthly statistics are reported on the basis of the order book turnover. The turnovers of all the securities traded on each trading day are documented clearly and verifiably. The recording of securities transactions by order book is practised by all intermediary-based German exchanges and serves as a basis for comparing trading turnovers. For the securitised derivatives asset class Boerse Stuttgart also calculates the trading turnover according to the volume of customer orders executed and forwards these to the German Derivatives Association (Deutscher Derivate Verband, DDV). This ensures that comparisons between the different exchanges can also be made with regard to securitised derivatives.